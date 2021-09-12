An investigation was launched by Lancashire Police last Thursday evening, after a middle-aged woman was sexually assaulted at an address on Morley Road.

She had reported that a man had entered her house at around 11 pm and assaulted her as she lay in bed.

Following a number of enquiries, detectives have arrested a 24-year-old man from Lancaster on suspicion of sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was located and arrested in Yorkshire last night and is currently in custody.

The victim is now being supported by officers after her ordeal and police enquiries into the offence are continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector James Edmonds, of West CID, said: “While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.

“I realise that this incident has caused huge concern in the local community and I would reassure people that we are doing everything we can to make sure the victim gets the help and support she needs and that justice is served.”

The alleged assault happened at an address on Morley Road

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1635 of September 9.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.