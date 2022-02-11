Police were called at 5.15am yesterday (Thursday, February 10) after a woman in her 20s reported being raped close to Rylands Park, off Morecambe Road.

Today, an 18-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

DCI Lee Wilson, of West Division, said: "Although we have now made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing.

Pic: Google

"I would ask anybody with information which could insist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.

"Now we have made an arrest, legal proceedings are active and I would ask that people refrain from speculating on the identity of the individual in custody.

"I know the public will be concerned by news of this incident and I would like to reassure them that we have increased police patrols in the area as a precaution.

"The victim in this case continues to be supported by trained officers."