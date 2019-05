Have your say

A 23-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of burglary in Heysham.



Jaydon Garthwaite was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 1) following an investigation by detectives in Lancaster.

He was arrested for burglary, unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and fraud offences.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "He has since been charged in relation to a recent burglary in Heysham".

He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court later that day.