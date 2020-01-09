Lancaster lewd bus act - jury out in trial of man accused of sexual offence

Jurors in the case of a man accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on a bus have retired to consider their verdicts.

Martin Steer, 38, of Cockersand Drive, Lancaster, denies the charges and is on trial at Preston Crown Court.

Lancaster Bus Station

It is alleged he sat behind two young girls on a double decker bus service from Morecambe to Lancaster and ‘sniffed’ their hair before performing a lewd act a 14-year-old youngster, who cannot be identified, was permitted to give evidence from behind a screen, and told the court she got onto the bus with her friend at 11.30am.

A man came and sat behind them upstairs, wearing a beige shirt and sunglasses.

She said her friend ‘felt’ heavy breathing behind her neck and it felt like he was “sniffing her hair”.

(proceeding)