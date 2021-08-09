Lancaster hospital thief stole items from blood and science lab

John Phillip Clegg walked into the Royal Lancaster Infirmary department on Boxing Day last year.

The 41-year-old, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Prosecutors told the court Clegg had stolen possessions including a coat, handbag, sunglasses, keys, earrings, bank cards and a driving licence.

He admitted a charge of burglary.

The bench imposed a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, saying there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.

He was also ordered to pay £740 compensation to his victims.