Lancaster gridlocked as police investigate collision leaving man with serious injuries

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries following a collision in Lancaster overnight that left the city gridlocked on Monday morning.

Lancashire Police are investigating how the man got from the scene of the incident to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, around a mile away, where he was found with serious injuries at 12.20am on Monday December 9.

The man has now been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

The incident caused major traffic issues in Lancaster as the arterial road was closed for investigation.

The road has since re-opened and traffic is now flowing normally.

A police spokesman said: “It was reported the man, in his 40s, had been injured after a collision in the Bulk Road area.

“The man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going.”