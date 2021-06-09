Lancaster FC fan train death: Siblings jailed for manslaughter after feeding kebab meat to sleeping man

David Noble, 34, was jailed for three years and three months and his sister Nicole Cavin, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison today (Wednesday, June 9).

Noble, of Main Street, Grange-Over–Sands, and Cavin, of Market Street, Flookburgh, knew Mr Clark but were returning from a separate day out when they ended up sitting together after he boarded the train at Lancaster.

Mr Clark vomited involuntarily and awoke but collapsed as he attempted to stand, a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Cavin, who was a carer at the time, removed some meat from his mouth, the court was told.

Paramedics were called and took Mr Clark to hospital but he died the following day.

Det Chief Insp Steve May said: "This was an unusual and highly complex legal case and I commend the courage of those witnesses who came forward and provided statements and those who attended court to give evidence.

"The dignity and composure of Mr Clark's family has been exemplary throughout and I hope that they can take some comfort in the knowledge that justice has been done.

"Our investigative team deserve mention for their consistent and thorough work to see this case brought to its conclusion."

Investigating officer Det Sgt Gemma Jones said: "This is an incredibly tragic case and we send our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the victim David Clark.

"We are pleased that the case has finally been brought to a conclusion."

