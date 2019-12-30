Lancaster couple in court after drugs haul found in vehicle

A couple who were found with almost 4kg of amphetamine drugs are facing sentencing in the New Year.

Ricky Mark Clift and Sheridan Lesley Smith, both of Mearbeck Place, Lancaster, admit possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Crown Court

A previous court hearing before Preston Crown Court was told the haul was found on January 16, 2019.

It is understood the drugs were being brought from Greater Manchester into Lancashire at the time.

Clift, who is 26, and Smith, 24, were arrested by Lancashire Police after a vehicle was stopped and the drugs found in a bag.

Smith’s fingerprint was also found on the bag by investigators.

However the couple dispute other parts of the prosecution’s case.

The defendants argue they were merely conduits of the drugs, and that they were acting under instruction from other people, and against a background of threats.

If this is found to be the case it could affect how they are sentenced.

It means a Newton hearing, or trial of issue, where a judge will determine the facts, must now take place.

The couple will now appear before the court on January 22.

