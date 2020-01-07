Lancaster bus passenger ‘sniffed girls’ hair’ before committing lewd act, court told

A 14-year-old girl has given evidence against a man accused of a lewd act on a double decker bus.

Martin Steer, 38, of Cockersand Drive, Lancaster, is accused of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, but denies the charges and is on trial.

The girls got off the service at Lancaster Bus Station

The youngster, who cannot be identified, was permitted to give evidence from behind a screen at Preston Crown Court.

She told jurors she got onto the bus at 11.30am in Morecambe, travelling towards Lancaster, with her friend.

A man came and sat behind them upstairs, wearing a beige shirt and sunglasses.

She told jurors her friend ‘felt’ heavy breathing behind her beck and it felt like he was “sniffing her hair”.

She added: “ He did the same to me afterwards, because I felt the same on my neck.

“It felt awkward and I knew something wasn’t right.”

The man changed seats but then put his hand down his pants.

The girls says it looked like he was “playing with his private parts for the whole bus ride, all the way to Lancaster bus station”.

She filmed what he was doing on her phone, and when they got home they told their parents and police were contacted.

(proceeding)