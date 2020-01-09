Lancaster and Morecambe trio admit trading counterfeit Adele, Sam Smith, and Now That’s What I Call Music CD albums.

Two men and a woman have admitted offences linked to trading fake music CD’s.

It comes after a Lancashire Trading Standards probe uncovered thousands of CD’s at an address in Morecambe.

Crown Court

Crown Court

John Waldie, 56, of Stuart Avenue, Morecambe, admits 16 charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark after selling CDs on Amazon.

READ MORE: Lostock Hall couple were charged more than £4,000 by rogue trader - who did just £300 of work for them

 Sarah Forsyth, also known as Capstick, 47, also of Stuart Avenue, Morecambe, admits three charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark.

Their co defendant Adam Keates, 32, of Belmont Close, Lancaster, admits five charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark, as well as converting £16,987.60 of criminal property throuhg his bank account - which payments for sales of counterfeit CDs sold via Amazon went into.

They will be sentenced on February 17 at Preston Crown Court.

(proceeding)