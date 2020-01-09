Lancaster and Morecambe trio admit trading counterfeit Adele, Sam Smith, and Now That’s What I Call Music CD albums.

Two men and a woman have admitted offences linked to trading fake music CD’s.

It comes after a Lancashire Trading Standards probe uncovered thousands of CD’s at an address in Morecambe.

Crown Court

John Waldie, 56, of Stuart Avenue, Morecambe, admits 16 charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark after selling CDs on Amazon.

Sarah Forsyth, also known as Capstick, 47, also of Stuart Avenue, Morecambe, admits three charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark.

Their co defendant Adam Keates, 32, of Belmont Close, Lancaster, admits five charges of unauthorised use of a registered trademark, as well as converting £16,987.60 of criminal property throuhg his bank account - which payments for sales of counterfeit CDs sold via Amazon went into.

They will be sentenced on February 17 at Preston Crown Court.

