Lancashire woman comes forward as witness after Police rape appeal

A woman from Lancashire has come forward as a witness in a rape case after a successful police appeal.

Police have thanked the public after their appeal for witnesses in a rape case in Haslingden resulted in a woman coming forward to speak to them.

The bus stop in Haslingden.

This morning police announced that they needed to speak to a woman "who is believed to have talked with a man at a bus stop on Broadway, Haslingden at around 10:40am on Sunday 5th of May."

Officers launched an investigation after a report that a woman had been falsely imprisoned and a girl and a boy sexually assaulted at an address in Haslingden. A 34-year-old man was later arrested in Cheshire.

Lancashire Constabulary released a statement this afternoon that said: "Following our earlier appeal to locate a key witness after the rapes of a boy and a teenage girl in Haslingden, a woman has come forward."



"We will be speaking to her in due course. Thanks for supporting our appeal!"