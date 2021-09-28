Aaron Blake, 69, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, was arrested in December 2018 after he told someone he was hoping to play Father Christmas in local schools that year.

Aware that Blake had previous convictions as a sex offender, the worried person reported him to police who visited his home and arrested him.

While one of his victims had already complained to police in November, Blake’s arrest a month later then led to two further victims being identified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, has been jailed for five years and two months after admitting to abusing three boys, aged between seven and 12, whilst he was a cub scout leader in Chorley in the 1980s

All the victims were boys aged between seven and 12 at the time of the offences, which took place in the Chorley area where Blake was a cub leader.

Blake changed his plea on day two of his trial to admit one count of indecency and three counts of indecent assault in relation to his three victims.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, Sept 27) where he was jailed for five years and two months.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Blake's history of sexual assaults against children

Blake was previously jailed for 9 months in 1996 for indecent assault on a 12-year-old boy.

He was also convicted in 2011 of making indecent photographs of children and received a community order.

Statement from Lancashire Police

Investigating Officer Simon Morris, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Op Fervent, said: "Blake abused these young boys over a number of years and robbed them of their innocence to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires.

"His conviction and sentence is justice for them and I commend them for their bravery in coming forward and facing their abuser through the court process. They have behaved with dignity throughout this investigation.