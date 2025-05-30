Stop using Facebook to report crimes - Lancashire Police warn public
A spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said they were made aware of video clip circulating on social media showing two males trying a garden gate in the Thornton area on Thursday morning.
They said: “We would like to reassure people that we are now aware and looking into the matter.
“In the meantime we continue to have visible patrols in the area and would ask you to stop and speak to us if you have any concerns, questions or further information.
“At this time, we have had no reports directly to police regarding this or similar incidents in the area.”
They urged anyone who witnesses this type of activity to call them or report it straight away, rather than using social media as an information platform.
They added: “A post on social media is not a report to the police and as we do not monitor social media pages, we often do not find out about these incidents until it is too late.
“If a crime is in progress call 999, if you wish to report an incident you are aware of that is not time critical you can call 101.”