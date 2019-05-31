Lancashire Police want to talk to this man in relation to a shotgun attack on a house with sleeping children inside

Police in Lancashire want to locate a man who they believe is connected to a shotgun attack.

Three men were sentenced to 36 years yesterday for their part in the incident, which was part of an ongoing feud between a group of men in 2017.

Raheel Khan is wanted by police

But police say that Raheel Khan, 26, from Shipley, "remains wanted in relation to the firearms discharge."

Khan was originally arrested in connection with the incident but released under investigation.

Officers haven’t been able to make contact with him since then, and are asking that anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to contact them as soon as possible.

Hasriat Omar Khan is wanted by police and was sentenced in his absence.

Detective Ch Insp Zoe Russo said: “We continue to seek any information in relation to Raheel Khan’s whereabouts. If you know where he is, please get in touch.”

Police are also seeking Hasriat Omar Khan, 32, formerly of Moorlands View, Ramsbottom, who was sentenced in his absence yesterday, to 8 years in custody for one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He failed to attend the end of the trial and his sentencing.

A warrant is out for his arrest and anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

Det Ch Insp Russo said: “Hasriat Omar Khan remains outstanding and we are making a number of enquiries to locate him. If you have any information please contact us straight away.”