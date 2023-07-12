Earlier today, the force had said it was “satisfied no criminal offence has been committed” and would be taking no action against those involved in the distasteful video.

The 14-second clip, reportedly filmed in the Carnforth area, shows a teenager throwing a black and white cat from the top of a quarry into water.

“After viewing the footage, we believe this happened some time ago and that the cat was already dead at the time of the incident and while distasteful and obviously upsetting to view we are satisfied no criminal offence has been committed,” said the force.

Lancashire Police say they are now speaking to a man in connection with animal cruelty offences after the force conducted further enquiries into a video showing a teenager throwing a cat off a cliff in Carnforth, near Lancaster

But just hours later, Lancashire Police issued an updated statement saying further enquiries had been conducted and an investigation into potential animal cruelty offences was under way.

After further reviewing the footage, the force said it is unknown whether the cat was already dead when it was thrown into water at the quarry. It said an 18-year-old man was identified from the video and has since been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

A police spokesman said: “Further to our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can confirm a man has been arrested.

“An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody.”

Statement from Lancashire Police

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the force said: “Following our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can now update you further.

“Yesterday (Tuesday, July 11) we were made aware of footage shared across social media.

“We can confirm, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation is underway and we will be speaking to a man in due course in connection with animal cruelty offences.”

The force later added: "An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody.

“We are aware some people have targeted those shown in the video and their families and subjected them to threats and anti-social behaviour. We would remind people any criminal behaviour will be dealt with robustly.