Lancashire Police step up search to find missing man Steven Deering who is "known to walk extensively across the North West"

Police have taken to social media in their efforts to find missing man Steven Deering.

46-year-old Deering was recently sleeping rough in Blackpool.

He is originally from the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire but is known to travel extensively across the Lancashire, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire areas often walking along canal towpaths, long distance paths and coastal walks.

He may be camping alongside one of these routes.

A Blackpool Police spokesman said: "If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting log LC-20180802-0775."