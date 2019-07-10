Lancashire Police step up search for missing man Michael Jackson

Have your say

Concerns are growing after the disappearance of a 36-year-old man from Lancashire.

Michael Jackson has not been seen or heard from since Friday, July 5, when he was reported missing from the Blackburn area.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Michael Jackson, 36, who has not been seen or heard from since July 5

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Michael is described as 5'6"tall, slim build, with distinctive black hair tied in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a green khaki t-shirt with blue jeans and black trainers.

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts, please contact Lancashire police on 101 quoting log number 0423 of July 9.