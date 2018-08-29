Lancashire Police searching for missing Preston man Philip James who could be in Blackpool

Have your say

Police in Lancashire are searching for a missing 60-year-old man who has not been seen for 29 days.

A police spokesman took to social media this afternoon saying the force is becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Philip James, 60, from Preston.

He has not been seen since July 31.

He is described as white with short grey hair.

A police spokesman added: "We believe that he is currently in the North Shore area of Blackpool.

"We would appeal to anyone who sees Philip or knows where he is to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask Philip to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180709-0832.