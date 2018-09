Have your say

Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

The missing man, Darren Partington has been missing since Saturday September 8, and was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on the same date.

A police spokesman said: "Police have concerns for his well being."

They added that Darren has links to Preston and Burnley.

If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting log LC-20180912-0632.