Lancashire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a woman called Stephanie, who was reported missing on Friday (March 17).

The force has shared limited details at this stage and their appeal does not include her full name, age or where and when she was last seen.

Stephanie is described as 5ft7 tall, of medium/athletic build, with long brown hair and a tattoo on her right hip.

The force has been approached for further details.

A police helicopter was seen circling over the Buckshaw Village and Euxton areas last night, but it’s not clear whether this was connected to the search.

If you have any information on Stephanie’s whereabouts, you can contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230317-1269.