Lancashire Police's drug operation in Chorley results in one arrested for intent to supply, a pub closure and evidence of drug taking

Police in Chorley were active overnight as they ramped up efforts against drug supply and use in the borough's pubs.

In a post to the public at 1.15am this morning, Chorley Police revealed how a joint operation on Saturday night between Chorley Neighbourhood Police, Chorley Specials, and South Licensing Department had resulted in one arrested, a pub shut down for the night, and evidence of drug taking in the pubs visited.

The teams used a drugs dog to assist, funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner [PCC] Clive Grunshaw.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "Joint operation tonight by Chorley Neighbourhood Police & Chorley Specials supported by South Licensing Dept.

"We took a drugs dog funded by the PCC Mr Grunshaw around pubs where we suspected drug dealing was taking place.

"One arrested for possession with intent to supply, one pub shut down for the night and plenty of evidence of drug taking at the visited pubs that will be followed up by South Licensing Dept with Chorley Council next week."

Members of the public praised the police for their actions.

Jacob Jones wrote: "Excellent well done. Drugs wreck lives and makes dealers happy."

Lesley Allen said: "Great job well done."

Chorley Police have been contacted for further information. More as we get it