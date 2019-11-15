Lancashire Police officer to face sex allegations

Have your say

A policeman is under investigation over claims of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

PC Oliver Norris has been ordered to appear before a Lancashire Police disciplinary panel following an investigation by police watchdogs.

The 33-year-old was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations that he abused his position for sexual purpose in relation to his contact with two women in 2016 and 2017.

The probe found evidence of a case to answer, for gross misconduct, for breaching the police Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Lancashire Constabulary agreed with the IOPC's findings and has scheduled a gross misconduct hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for five days beginning on November 18.

If gross misconduct is proven, the panel can impose a sanction on the officer.