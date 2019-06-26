Lancashire Police officer assaulted after 'scuffle' with alleged drink driver

Have your say

A police officer has been allegedly assaulted after a 'scuffle' with a suspected drink driver in Blackburn.



Officers stopped a vehicle in Earl Street at around 12.40am today (June 26).

But the suspected drink driver fled the scene on foot, leading officers on a chase through nearby streets.

Officers tracked the man to a home nearby and began to arrest him before two other men intervened.

Police said the two other men then began to obstruct the officers as they placed the driver under arrest.

A 'scuffle' broke out and one of the officers was allegedly assaulted, suffering a deep cut above his eye.

The officer was taken Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment. He is now recovering at home.

Two men - a 50-year-old man from Grimsby and a 51-year-old man from Blackburn - were both arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

A 23-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A police spokesman said: "Two officers attended the address and were in the course of trying to arrest the man when two other men have attempted to obstruct the officers.

"During the scuffle, one officer suffered a cut above his eyebrow and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

"Three men have been arrested. All three men remain in custody.

"The officer is now recovering at home."