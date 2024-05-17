Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The five suspects were arrested after reports of drug activity in the area.

Lancashire Police have arrested two men and three teenagers on suspicion of drug offences following reports of drug dealing in the Moor Park area of Preston.

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 15, officers from Preston Task Force were conducting a plain-clothed and uniformed patrol around the area after receiving several reports of drugs activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a short space of time, the suspects gave chase to officers and, with one man trying to hide in a bush, five people, all from Manchester, were arrested.

Searches conducted found drugs believed to be crack cocaine and heroin as well as large quantities of cash.

A search of a nearby property also found several mobile phones and cash which have all been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A 17 year old boy and a 16 year old boy were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 16 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.