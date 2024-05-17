Lancashire Police make five arrests following drug activity in Preston’s Moor Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police have arrested two men and three teenagers on suspicion of drug offences following reports of drug dealing in the Moor Park area of Preston.
At around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 15, officers from Preston Task Force were conducting a plain-clothed and uniformed patrol around the area after receiving several reports of drugs activity.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
In a short space of time, the suspects gave chase to officers and, with one man trying to hide in a bush, five people, all from Manchester, were arrested.
Searches conducted found drugs believed to be crack cocaine and heroin as well as large quantities of cash.
A search of a nearby property also found several mobile phones and cash which have all been seized.
An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
A 17 year old boy and a 16 year old boy were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
A 16 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
All are currently in custody waiting to be questioned.