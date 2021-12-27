Lancashire Police issued the third most arrests in the UK for being drunk and disorderly last year

According to newly seen national statistics, Lancashire Constabulary issued the third highest amount of arrests for being drunk and disorderly in 2020, the latest year there are statistics for.

A healthcare company called FROM MARS sent freedom of information requests to the country’s various police forces, asking how many arrests they had made for being drunk and disorderly throughout the year 2020, and the statistics showed that Lancashire Constabulary came third with 481 offences per 100,000 people.

This figure was only less than Merseyside Police, who made 489 arrests, and Northumbria Police with 785.

Last year (2020), Lancashire Police arrested more people for being drunk and disorderly than most other forces.

Although Lancashire Police did not wish to respond to the Post's request for comment, they did point to their information page regarding Anti-Social Behaviour.

This includes guidance on how to deal with drunk and disorderly members of the public, as well as a range of other issues, such as substance misuse, animal related problems, inappropriate use of vehicles, graffiti, vandalism and littering, fireworks misuse, hoax calls, hate crime, use of an imitation weapon, prostitution related activity, as well as begging and vagrancy.

Lancashire Police say that if you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, you should contact either your local council or call the police on the non-emergency number 101, whilst in emergencies you can dial 999.

In order to tackle anti-social behaviour, Lancashire Constabulary regularly hold PACT (Police and Communities Together) meetings and online ePACT meetings on their local Neighbourhood Policing Facebook pages to establish what issues are happening in each area.

The police also regularly meet with partner organisations to address community priorities and what will be done to tackle these, with members of the public being able to look at their Your Area page to find out who is in their local Neighbourhood Policing Team and how to contact them.

According to FROM MARS, the rest of the top 10 UK locations with highest number of arrests were Norfolk Constabulary (with 479 offences per 100,000 people), Cumbria Constabulary (420), Gloucestershire Constabulary (365), North Yorkshire Police (341), Cheshire Constabulary (339), South Yorkshire Police (322), and Durham Constabulary (304).

Meanwhile, West Midlands has been named as the location with the lowest number of arrests per 100,000 people, carrying out just two arrests, and Bedfordshire Police has seen the highest increase in drunk and disorderly arrests over the past five years, where arrests have increased 95%.

Overall the research revealed that the Metropolitan Police Service issued 2,833 arrests in 2020 for being drunk & disorderly.