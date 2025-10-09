A former Lancashire Police staff member has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Miller was a financial investigator who worked within the force’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday (October 10).

The 29-year-old, of Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, was charged following investigations by Lancashire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the UK’s police watchdog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police | Submitted

The charge relates to misconduct in December 2023, when Ms Miller allegedly shared police information with a member of the public, without a policing purpose for doing so.

The information came to light following the arrest of a man in October 2024, and Ms Miller was subsequently investigated by Lancashire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Miller was charged with misconduct in public office on September 15, 2025 and resigned that month while the police investigation was ongoing.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We began our directed investigation in November 2024, following a referral from Lancashire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.

“In May 2025, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former staff member.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We have charged a former Lancashire Police staff member with misconduct in public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Miller was arrested by officers from our Anti-Corruption Unit after she allegedly shared police information with a member of the public, without a policing purpose for doing so.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Miller was charged with misconduct in public office on 12th September 2025.

“Miller worked as a financial investigator in our Economic Crime Unit. However, she resigned her position in September 2025 while our investigation, which was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), was ongoing.”