A concerned member of the public called 999 after witnessing a girl, aged around 10, being bundled into a small, silver van in Colne on Tuesday evening (January 11).

Police say the 'suspicious incident' took place in Shaw Street at around 5.50pm, close to the steps upto Hill Street, where the child was reportedly forced inside the vehicle against her will.

Detectives say they are "treating this report seriously" but did not say whether any children have been reported missing in the area

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the 'suspicious incident' took place in Shaw Street, Colne - close to the steps upto Hill Street - where a girl aged around 10 was reportedly forced inside a small, silver van against her will. Pic: Google

They have carried out a number of enquiries, including house-to-house visits and CCTV, to establish what has happened.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for anyone with information or video footage to get in touch to help the investigation.

Det Insp Rob Trickett, of East CID, said: "We are treating this report seriously but we need to establish exactly what has happened as there may well be an innocent explanation.

"We have already carried out a number of enquiries in that area but we need the public’s help and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage in the area to come forward and contact us.

"I would also ask that if you were involved in this incident that you come and speak to us so that we can clarify what has gone on."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1121 of January 11 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.