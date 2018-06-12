Lancashire Police investigate baby death

Police have confirmed that a young baby has died at a house in Worsthorne, Burnley.

A heavy police presence and an ambulance was seen at a house in Stoneycroft in the village on Monday, June 12, 2018, prompting concern from residents.

A police spokesman has now confirmed the reason.

"We were called around 11.20am today to an address in Stoneycroft, Worsthorne, following reports a six-week-old baby had been found unresponsive.

"Emergency services attended but sadly the baby, a boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway."