Around 5.15am today (Thursday, August 3) police were searching for a missing person in a field off Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale.

During the search a police dog became aggressive, biting its police dog handler, causing serious injuries.

Further patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene with attempts made to restrain the dog.

Police at the scene on the Holland House estate in Walton-le-Dale, near the River Darwen, on Thursday morning (August 3). (Photo by submitted)

All efforts to restrain the dog failed and given the continuing threat to the injured officer and other patrols, PD Jax – a 7-year-old Malinois – was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and the injured officer was placed onto a spinal board and carried from the woodland – known locally as the ‘40 steps’ – to a waiting ambulance in Elmsett Road on the Holland House estate.

The police dog handler suffered a serious upper leg injury and remains in hospital at this time.

Residents reported hearing ‘three shots fired’ at 5.15am. Officers equipped with protective shields returned from the woods shortly afterwards ‘looking shaken’, according to those living on the estate.

PD Jax, aged around 7years, was shot dead by police after he became and attacked his handler while searching for a missing person in fields near the River Darwen in Walton-le-Dale this morning (Thursday, August 3). (Photo by Lancashire Police)

No members of the public were involved in the incident.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public. We would never put anyone at risk of further harm.

“These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.

“Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries and she is receiving our full support.