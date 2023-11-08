A week-long amnesty is being held in Lancashire part of national knife crime initiative Operation Sceptre.

From Monday to Sunday next week (November 13-19), a campaign will reinforce the message that carrying a blade is illegal.

As part of the initiative, Lancashire Constabulary will be conducting searches for knives hidden in public areas, talking to traders to ensure knives are not sold to under-18s and educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Sgt Dan Whitaker talks about the dangers of carrying a knife

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I will always ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to proactively tackle knife crime and put offenders behind bars. The carrying of knives is not acceptable and those who do should know that officers will stop them.

“Through getting tough on offenders whilst also educating people around the dangers, we will make Lancashire safer, whilst ensuring offenders, and their weapons, are removed from our streets.”