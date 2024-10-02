Lancashire Police charge 38-year-old after ram-raid on Whittles jewellers in Preston city centre
Nicholas Maxwell, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood is charged with multiple offences after a silver van smashed its way through the windows of Whittles jewellery shop in Fishergate on Monday evening.
Police were called to the scene after the shop came under attack around 5.30pm. The ram-raid caused extensive damage to the jewellery store, but fortunately no-one was injured and no items were reported stolen.
The van driver fled the scene but was later arrested and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police said Maxwell has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening words/behaviour, burglary with intent to steal, driving with excess alcohol and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (October 2).
End of an era
Founded 162 years ago, Whittles Jewellers has been a staple on Preston’s high street for decades and last week announced it was to rebrand for the first time in its history.
The store will reopen in October and will be known as Loupe, part of the Beaverbrooks group who acquired Whittles in November 2020.