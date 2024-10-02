Breaking

Lancashire Police charge 38-year-old after ram-raid on Whittles jewellers in Preston city centre

Matthew Calderbank
Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:49 BST
A 38-year-old man has been charged after a ram-raid on a jewellers in Preston city centre.

Nicholas Maxwell, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood is charged with multiple offences after a silver van smashed its way through the windows of Whittles jewellery shop in Fishergate on Monday evening.

Police were called to the scene after the shop came under attack around 5.30pm. The ram-raid caused extensive damage to the jewellery store, but fortunately no-one was injured and no items were reported stolen.

Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday.Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday.
Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday. | Neil Cross

The van driver fled the scene but was later arrested and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police said Maxwell has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening words/behaviour, burglary with intent to steal, driving with excess alcohol and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (October 2).

End of an era

Founded 162 years ago, Whittles Jewellers has been a staple on Preston’s high street for decades and last week announced it was to rebrand for the first time in its history.

The store will reopen in October and will be known as Loupe, part of the Beaverbrooks group who acquired Whittles in November 2020.

