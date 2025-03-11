A man in his 20s has been charged with dealing crack cocaine on the streets of Preston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Lawrenson, 22, of Redcar Avenue, Ingol was arrested by plain clothed officers working undercover at the weekend.

He was arrested on Saturday evening (March 8) when officers from Preston Task Force, responding to concerns about drug dealing around Redcar Avenue and Whitby Avenue, observed a young man conduct what was believed to be a drug deal in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was arrested on Saturday evening (March 8) when officers from Preston Task Force responding to concerns about drug dealing around Redcar Avenue and Whitby Avenue observed a young man conduct what was believed to be a drug deal in the street | Google

The 22-year-old was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and officers recovered money and crack cocaine.

Following interview by Preston CID and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lawrenson was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, who’s next?

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Preston Task Force continue to robustly target individuals and gangs involved in crime, bringing more offenders to justice as well as stripping them of their cash, cars, and other assets.

“We need help from our communities to tackle these issues, so anyone with any information on organised crime can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously and information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to £1,000.

“Alternatively you can also report information to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, or online via our website.