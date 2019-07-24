Lancashire police are searching for missing 14 year old Abbie-Lea

Have your say

Police in Lancashire are looking for a missing 14 year old girl called Abbie-Lea.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned for the safety of Abbie-Lea Bolshaw, 14, from Doncaster, who went missing on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information about Abbie-Lea Bolshaw.

Lancashire Constabulary believe Abbie-Lea has links to areas of Lancashire as well as Manchester, and have appealed to the public for help locating her.

READ MORE >>> Preston and Blackpool police are looking for this missing 89 year old woman from Mellor Brook



Abbie-Lea was last seen in the Asda supermarket on High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster, at around 2:20pm on Sunday, July 21.

In CCTV still from the supermarket, Abbie-Lea can be seen wearing a grey wig with dark roots.

Abbie-Lea has links to Manchester and Lancashire.

She was last seen in a grey tracksuit with a green puffer jacket and dirty white trainers.

Police also say that Abbie-Lea has short grey hair, and think there is a possibility that she has removed her wig.

In a photo provided by officers, she has blonde hair, but police say she has since changed the colour.

Abbie-Lea has connections to the Manchester and Lancaster areas, and may be travelling using trains.

Police believe Abbie-Lea may have travelled into the Cumbria area after going missing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 536 of 21 July 2019.