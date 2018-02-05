Lancashire pervert snared by undercover officer

A convicted sex offender who tried to groom a youngster online fell prey himself – to an undercover police officer.

Adam Ashley Carling, 29, formerly of Ridley Road, Preston, but now of of Navena Avenue, Fleetwood, engaged in sexual chat with a girl he believed to be just 13, Preston Crown Court heard.Carling, who has convictions for possessing indecent images at his former Preston home, is beginning a 30 month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to communicate with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Police swooped on his current home in Fleetwood on November 17 after tracing his IP address.

Paul Brookwell, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was relatively easily traced because his online accounts were traced to his address and during the course of the conversations he gave his correct email address.“During the early part of the conversation, the first time they had spoke, she told him that she was 13 and the defendant said he was 29.

“He acknowledged he would get in trouble by the police if he was caught.”

Carling made no comment in a police interview.

Rosalind Emsley-Smith, defending, described him as “something of a tragic individual.”

She said his previous offences had arisen from his inability to deal with his father’s death. She added: “Then you have his loneliness as a consequence of his previous convictions and his fear he will never be able to establish a relationship.

“He presents as a very tragic individual and a very lonely individual.”

Recorder Andrew Nuttall ordered him to sign the sex offender register for 10 years.

He said: “ Through the medium of the internet a connection was made with you.

“Over a period of time an attempt at these crimes were committed.

“In fact no child was involved and there was never any indication there was going to be an actual meeting.

“But these are serious matters. There is concern about you and about potentially the risk you might pose in the future.”

“They are concerned sooner or later you need to benefit from some kind of sex offender programme.

“That is something that will be open to you whilst in custody.”