Lancashire news LIVE: "Just watch, I’m going to end you" - These are the chilling words of abuser Kyle Tunstall | All today's breaking news, traffic and travel updates - Friday, November 16, 2018 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow our live news blog for all the latest on what is happening in and around Lancashire. We’ll be bring you regular news updates as well as the latest traffic news the regions roads including the; M6, M65, M55 and M61 and all other transport services. Refresh this page for updates. Lancashire news LIVE: Breaking news, traffic and travel updates "Just watch, I’m going to end you" - chilling words of abuser Kyle Tunstall who hurt woman at her Penwortham home and spat in her face 19 times Four engines at Preston blaze