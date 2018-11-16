Lancashire news LIVE: Blaze inside city's tallest tower block | Breaking news, traffic and travel updates - Friday, November 16, 2018

0
Have your say

Follow our live news blog for all the latest on what is happening in and around Lancashire.

We’ll be bring you regular news updates as well as the latest traffic news the regions roads including the; M6, M65, M55 and M61 and all other transport services. Refresh this page for updates.

Lancashire news LIVE: Breaking news, traffic and travel updates

Lancashire news LIVE: Breaking news, traffic and travel updates