Lancashire men convicted of murdering neighbour and father-of-four with axe and machetes

Have your say

Four men and a boy have been convicted of murdering a Lancashire father-of-four in a frenzied attack on his doorstep.



Police were called to Rhyl Avenue in Blackburn at around 10.35pm on November 27 last year after a dispute between neighbours escalated into lethal violence.

Father-of-four Sajed Choudry, 43, was murdered outside his home in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn on November 27, 2018

Sajed Choudry, 43, and his 24-year-old son, Ahsan Choudry, were attacked by a group of men armed with an axe and machetes and left for dead outside their family home.

Mr Choudry suffered a number of serious wounds and underwent 14 hours of surgery at Royal Blackburn Hospital to save his life.

He was then placed into an induced coma for two weeks before dying from his injuries on December 13.

A post mortem examination established that he died as a result of catastrophic head injuries sustained in the attack.

Sadaqat Ali (left), 36, Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and attempted murder, and Rafaqat Ali (right), 38, Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding

His son Ahsan suffered life-changing injuries to his hand after desperately trying to shield himself in the frenzied attack.

Detectives said an 'ongoing dispute between two groups' had escalated in the weeks prior to Mr Choudry's murder.

On Wednesday (August 14), following an eight week trial at Preston Crown Court, five people were found guilty of killing Mr Choudry.

Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and attempted murder.

Fazal Ilahi (left), 62, from Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding, and Syed Akbar (right), 44, has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding.

Rafaqat Ali, 38, of Tenby Close, Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding.

Fazal Ilahi, 62, of Tenby Close, Blackburn, has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding.

Syed Akbar. 44, of Cedar Street, Blackburn has been convicted of murder and section 18 wounding.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been convicted of manslaughter and section 20 wounding.

READ MORE: Neighbours charged with murder after attack on Lancashire dad-of-four

The four men are due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday (August 19).

The boy will be sentenced on Tuesday, September 17.

Two women, aged 34 and 35, from Blackburn had been charged with perverting the course of justice but were cleared of the charges during the trial.

READ MORE: Dad-of-four fighting for life after attack by neighbours outside Blackburn home

Chief Inspector Pauline Stables of Blackburn CID, said: "This violent attack was an escalation of an ongoing dispute between two groups.

"The defendants armed themselves with weapons and went out with the intention of causing serious harm that evening.

"Violence of any nature will not be tolerated in our communities and today’s result demonstrates that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

"Unfortunately Mr Choudry didn’t survive the attack and his family now have to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"No family should have to experience what they have and our thoughts remain with them at what continues to be an extremely distressing time."

Sarah Gallagher, Senior Crown Prosecutor from CPS North West added: "The verdict today from the jury sends a clear message that no matter what your perceived grievances are, you cannot take matters into your own hands.

"This incident and the extreme violence of Sajed Choudry’s death has had a disastrous impact on all those involved.

"Today’s result is a culmination of the efforts of nine months of meticulous team work between Lancashire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service. Our sincere condolences remain with Sajed Choudry’s family."