Lancashire man who has been buying and selling horses across county is wanted by police

Have your say

A man who has been buying and selling horses across Lancashire is wanted by police.

Thomas Beard, 36, of Longsight Road, Blackburn, is wanted in connection with an alleged breach of bail on December 10.

Wanted man Thomas Beard, 36, from Blackburn, is believed to be buying and selling horses across Lancashire. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said Beard has links to the Blackburn area and is believed to be buying and selling horses around Lancashire.

The public is being warned not to approach Beard if sighted, but to call police immediately.

Beard is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build with short, dark brown hair and stubble.

PC Becky Jones, of Blackburn Police, said: "We are keen to find Beard as soon as possible as he is wanted for breach of bail.

"We ask anyone who knows where he is, not to approach him, but to call police immediately."

READ MORE: Homes raided across Preston as Lancashire Police continue crackdown on cannabis production

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1209 of December 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.