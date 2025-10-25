Lancashire man jailed for burglary offences after leaving trail of blood for police to follow
According to police, 27-year-old, Liam Elmer, has been jailed again after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to committing three burglaries and a shoplifting offence.
On September 2nd, Liam Elmer smashed the window of Hanley Sandwich shop using a metal road drain grate and stole a significant amount of cash.
On September 8th Liam Elmer smashed the front window of the Card Factory in Bamber Bridge and stole £20.86 of chocolate and £15 in cash.
Liam Elmer left his blood behind at the scene which was recovered by one of our CSIs (Crime Scene Investigators).
On September 17th, Liam Elmer walked into Morrisons in Bamber Bridge with a woman and walked out the store with £130 of alcohol without paying - he was later caught on Morrisons CCTV.
On September 23rd, Liam Elmer smashed the window at Contented Sole Chip Shop in Preston and stole £80 from the till.
The till, a kitchen knife, money bags and receipts were recovered from a footpath between Hennel Lane and Walton - as well as Elmer’s blood.
Elmer appeared on Friday, October 24th at Preston Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three offences of burglary and one of shoplifting.
Elmer, of no fixed address, has now been jailed for 33 weeks.