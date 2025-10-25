A man has been jailed for a number of burglary and shoplifting offences after leaving a trail of blood for the police to follow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to police, 27-year-old, Liam Elmer, has been jailed again after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to committing three burglaries and a shoplifting offence.

On September 2nd, Liam Elmer smashed the window of Hanley Sandwich shop using a metal road drain grate and stole a significant amount of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 8th Liam Elmer smashed the front window of the Card Factory in Bamber Bridge and stole £20.86 of chocolate and £15 in cash.

Liam Elmer left his blood behind at the scene which was recovered by one of our CSIs (Crime Scene Investigators).

Liam Elmer | Preston Police

On September 17th, Liam Elmer walked into Morrisons in Bamber Bridge with a woman and walked out the store with £130 of alcohol without paying - he was later caught on Morrisons CCTV.

On September 23rd, Liam Elmer smashed the window at Contented Sole Chip Shop in Preston and stole £80 from the till.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The till, a kitchen knife, money bags and receipts were recovered from a footpath between Hennel Lane and Walton - as well as Elmer’s blood.

Elmer appeared on Friday, October 24th at Preston Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three offences of burglary and one of shoplifting.

Elmer, of no fixed address, has now been jailed for 33 weeks.