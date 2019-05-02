Lancashire man found stabbed to death in Haslingden, two men and a woman arrested for murder

A murder investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was found stabbed to death at a home in Haslingden.

Two men, aged 35 and 38, and a 44-year-old woman, all from Haslingden, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody.

A murder investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was stabbed to death at around 1am on Thursday, May 2, inside a property on Charles Lane, Haslingden.

Lancashire Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15am today (Thursday, May 2) after a man was found with stab wounds at home in Charles Lane.

Officers attended and the man, who has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be in his 40s, was found with a stab wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and I have a team of detectives piecing together exactly what has happened to this man and why.

"We are also working to formally identify him so we can trace his family."

If you have any information at all about this incident please contact police on 101 quoting log 0062 of May 2.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”