A man from Lancashire has been charged after rioting broke out in Southport following the murder of three children in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift–themed dance workshop last month.

Jonathan Duerden, 31, of The Cresent, Colne, has been charged with violent disorder and was remanded to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Another two men were charged by Merseyside Police in connection to the violence which erupted on the streets of the seaside town in the wake of the stabbings.

Joshua Jones, 31, of St Mark’s Road, in St Helens, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

Andrew Jackson, 41, of Ramford Street, in St Helens, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis). He was also remanded to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ yesterday.

It brings the number of charges related to violent disorder in Merseyside to 38 people, with 12 of these already sentenced to prison.