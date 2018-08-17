Lancashire man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after alleged axe attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged axe attack.

James Stovold, 35, from Lancaster, was arrested last night by Lancashire Police.

The arrest follows ambulance services being called to Cross Street, Morecambe, at around 9.40pm on Friday, May 4, where a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with what was described as a “major trauma”.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head, back and leg from what was believed to be an attack with an axe.

A Lancaster Police spokesman tweeted: "In June we asked for your help to find wanted James Stovold, 35, after a serious assault on 4 May where a man was attacked with an axe in Morecambe.

"Last night, Stovold was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

"Thanks to everyone who assisted."