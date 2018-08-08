Lancashire man, 45, jailed for Darwen bar murder after stabbing a man with a champagne glass

Have your say

A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing a man with a champagne glass in a Lancashire bar.

Jack Costello, 45, of Victoria Street, Rishton, was found guilty of murdering Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, following a trial at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

The victim, Jay-Jay Livesey Taylor

A second man, Kayle Smith, 30, of Value Street, Darwen, had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Livesey Taylor before Costello’s attack.

The pair were arrested earlier this year following an incident at Esco-Bar in The Green.

Police had been called around 1.20am on January 28 following reports of an assault. Officers attended and found Mr Livesey Taylor at the roadside with a serious neck injury.

The 23-year-old, from Darwen, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died from his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and following CCTV enquiries detectives established two men, Costello and Smith, had attacked the victim.

The footage showed Mr Livesey Taylor at the bar with friends. He was approached by Smith who, following a brief conversation, head-butted the victim. Several people intervened, with Smith walking away and talking to Costello.

Costello then approached the victim, putting his arm around Mr Livesey Taylor’s neck and biting his ear.

After intervention from others, Costello was briefly separated from Mr Livesey Taylor before he thrust a champagne glass into the victim’s neck.

The glass shattered on impact, causing fatal injuries. Costello then threw the broken glass at Mr Livesey Taylor and continued to try and assault him before eventually being restrained by others.

Both Smith and Costello made off from the scene and were later arrested by police.

Costello was charged with murder and Smith charged with assault.

Smith admitted the assault but Costello contested the charge, pleading not guilty. He claimed he never intended to cause really serious harm.

Costello was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years.

Smith will be sentenced on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack which cost the life of a young man.

“Jack Costello’s actions were savage and brutal. Following Kayle Smith’s earlier attack, Costello sought out Jay Jay and launched an unprovoked and vicious assault on him before using the champagne flute as a weapon to deliver the fatal blow.

“I must thank the Taylor and Livesey families for the courage they have shown throughout the trial and my thoughts continue to remain with them.

“I would also like to Jay Jay’s friends and others who came forward, for their help following the incident and also the wider community of Darwen for their support during this investigation.”