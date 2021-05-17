Those who have yet to come forward for their Covid-19 jab are being urged to do so "without delay", as thousands of extra doses arrive in Lancashire this week.

The call comes from Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 vaccination director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, as lockdown restrictions are eased further from today (Monday, May 17).

A number of new sites will open from Tuesday to make it simpler for people to access the vaccine in areas where cases appearing to rising, such as Blackburn.

Jane Scattergood said: “The NHS is working closely with all its partners on a rapid response to the virus in order to protect our residents.

“We have secured extra vaccines for everyone who is eligible and made it as easy as possible for them to come forward to be vaccinated.

“People will have more opportunities to book their vaccination on a date and a place that suits them, no matter where they live.

“As long as you are eligible, please come forward and book your vaccine as quickly as you can.

“A huge thank you to all our staff and partners who are working hard on the delivery of the vaccination programme and are helping to protect our residents and their loved ones.”

Vaccination of residents is according to a priority list, as set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), based on age and vulnerability of people and the risk of them becoming seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

The current criteria is:

- Aged 38 and over

- Aged 18 and over with any underlying health conditions

- Aged 18 and over AND living, caring or working with anyone with underlying health conditions

- Health and Social Care staff

- Any carers – paid or unpaid. You will not be asked for proof as unpaid carers are eligible.

- The new sites are hyper local to Blackburn with Darwen for the convenience of local residents but anyone who is eligible can book into the appointments for their first dose.

Where you can find the new vaccine sites:

- Mobile 5 Bay Clinic with disabled access delivered by articulated lorry in Penny Street, Blackburn, BB1 6HQ

- Pop up clinic in Revidge Fold Church, Shear Brow, BB1 8DS.

The sites will be open between 8am until 8pm from Tuesday, May 18 to Thursday, May 20.

The NHS said more details about extra clinics to open at the weekend and next week will be released shortly.

Opening hours of existing vaccination sites including Blackburn Cathedral and the Royal Blackburn Hospital Hub are also being extended, with details to be confirmed shortly.