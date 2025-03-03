A Lidl store was closed this morning after a break-in overnight.

Police were called to the scene in Preston Road, Clayton Green where the intruders forced their way inside by smashing a window at 2.30am.

Property was stolen from the store and three suspects were captured on CCTV. Lancashire Police said enquiries are under way to identify them.

The Lidl store in Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods was targeted by burglars who smashed a window to gain entry at around 2.30am on Monday (March 3) | Google

The Lidl store was closed this morning while officers reviewed CCTV and CSI examined the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.30am to Lidl, Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, to a report of burglary.

“It was found that three suspects had smashed a window to gain entry, with property stolen from the premises.

“Anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 0088 of March 3.”