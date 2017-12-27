Lancashire court listings - Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Thief is handed criminal behaviour order

A persistent shoplifter has been given a criminal behaviour order by the courts.

Susan Anne Heaton, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, is banned from entering the Co-operative Food stores on Regent Road and Glentworth Road in Morecambe, which were both targets for her thefts.

She is also prohibited from inciting others in the same household to use abusive, insulting, threatening of intimidating language or behaviour to people.

Heaton admitted the theft of £30 worth of steaks, pork and beef joints from a Co-op shop during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench said the number and nature of the offences committed by the 34-year-old shows the defendant was “operating as a professional criminal”.

The application for the civil order was made following a string of other shoplifting convictions in the county.

She was also jailed for two weeks for the shoplifting, on top of an existing jail term she is serving.

Driver stole work’s Ford Transit van

A disqualified driver who stole his works van has been banned from driving for two years.

Daniel French, 28, of Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe, admits taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and flouting a traffic sign.

He also admitted stealing a football shirt.

He must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Woman’s car stolen

Arron Greaves-Clitheroe, 22, of Tunbridge Street, Preston admits stealing and damaging a car.

He must do 40 hours unpaid work and must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs

Messages caused fear

Darren Marsh, 28, of Peacock Hall Road, Lostock Hall, admits causing a woman to fear violence, and was given 26 weeks jail suspended for 18 months.

Man was assaulted

Sergio Ricardo Ferreira, 34, of Bowlingfield, Ingol, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting assaulting a man and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Drink driver gets ban

Kirsten Sharrock, 41, of Parsonage Gardens, Tarleton, was jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting driving while four times the limit, and was given a three year ban, and £115 surcharge.

Shoplifter in court

Sharon Miller, 48, of Cotswold Road, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing wine, ham and beer and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Man was disorderly

Lee Simon Spafford, 43, of Heysham Road, Lancaster, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 surcharge.