Lancashire court listings - Saturday, December 30, 2017

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Lancashire's courts.

Three were assaulted

John Paul Banks, 38, of Henderson Street, Preston, was discharged for two years after admitting assaulting two women and a man.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Driver gets road ban

Nicholas Sawe, 38, of Fieldfare Court, Chorley, was banned for two years after admitting failing to give a breath test and must pay a £300 fine and £85 costs.

Cosmetics were stolen

Angela Prescott, 38, of John Street, Coppull, Chorley, was given a curfew and drug order after admitting stealing cosmetics, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Drink driver is banned

Jordan Francis Jones, 20, of Atherton Street, Adlington, Chorley, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Woman in PC assault

Jessica Jane Smith, 27, of Bootle Street, Preston, admits assaulting a PC and must pay an £80 fine, £75 compensation, and £50 prosecution costs.

Disorderly man’s plea

Ryan Bailey, 37, of Tulketh Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting being drunk and disorderly but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Drink driver gets banned

Simon Barnes, 36, of Brunswick, Catterall, near Garstang, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £1,383 fine, £138 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Would be thief jailed

David Patel, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks after pleading guilty to interfering with a silver Peugeot car in Preston, and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The court said it was aggravated by his previous criminal record.