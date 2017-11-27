Lancashire court listings - Monday, November 27, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Man who rang mum flouted order

A man breached a domestic violence protection order that had been put in place to protect his mother by asking for a place to stay, a court heard.

Emanuel Kukier, of Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster, flouted the order by telephoning the woman and asking for accommodation.

When she refused his request, the 22-year-old threatened to take his own life, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The woman then called police expressing concerns for the safety of her son.

The magistrates bench ordered Kukier to pay a £50 fine.DVPO notices and orders are a civil power that may be used following a domestic incident to provide short-term protection to the victim, when an arrest has not been made but positive action is required, or where an arrest has taken place but the investigation is still in progress.

Crash motorist who failed to stop

A motorist has been found guilty of failing to stop after an accident in Preston which left property damaged.

Jake Cookson, of Lime Grove, Lytham St Annes, is said to have crashed into a property while over the legal alcohol limit and behind the wheel.

The 25-year-old denied charges of drink driving and failing to stop and faced a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench convicted him after hearing his Ford Focus crashed into a sign and a wall on Moor Lane, Preston, on May 14 this year.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 20 months.

The court ruled he must pay £650 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Mark Lancaster, 46, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for two years after admitting being drunk and disorderly on Moor Road in Chorley.

Andrew Colman, 28, of Rushton Close, Warrington, was given 26 weeks in jail, suspended for two years, and 150 hours unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Max Phillip Fawcett, 26, of Burnfell Road, Lancaster, was banned from driving for 38 months after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £100 fine and £50 costs.Ricky North, 22, of Heaton Road, Lancaster, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing food and drink and must pay £28.50 compensation.

Robert Whitehead, 41, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Terrence Patrick Brown, 42, of Long Meadows, Chorley, admits stealing a pair of trainers and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Sheila Louise Farrall, 31, of Turnfield, Ingol, Preston, must have alcohol treatment after admitting stealing clothed and beauty products and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Shakil Aziz, 37, Falcon Street, Preston, was jailed for nine weeks for stealing boxer shorts and possessing cannabis.

William Paul Bailey, 36, of no fixed abode, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay £50 costs, as his punishment was deemed served by reason of his time already spent in custody.

Asia Amin, 38, of Mosley Street, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.