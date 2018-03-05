Lancashire court listings - Monday, March 5, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Woman’s jewellery worth nearly £5k

A man stole jewellery from a relative during a burglary in Chorley, a court heard

Christopher Ashurst, of Bolton Road, Chorley, admits he committed the offence on July 13 last year.

The court heard £4,900 jewellery was stolen from the woman.

The bench imposed a 30 week sentence but suspended it for 12 months and ordered the 36-year-old to have treatment for drug dependency.

The defendant was ordered to pay compensation of £835 to the theft victim.

Ashurst also admits a charge of possessing heroin in Skelmersdale on January 21.

In a separate incident he admitted handling stolen electrical goods for which he must now pay compensation of £400 to the man.

Ashurst further admitted driving while disqualified and without a licence and was banned from the roads for a year.

M6 crash driver ‘fled the scene’

A motorist who collided with a car on the motorway - but then drive off - has been banned from driving.James Milligan crashed his Ford Ecosport on the M6 at Broughton near Preston on

September 16 last year, collliding with the back of a Vauxhall Zafira.

During a hearing before Preston Magistares’ Court the 23-year-old driver pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

The court was told the Zafira suffered damage in the collision.

Milligan, who gave his address as Nickey Lane, Mellor near Blackburn, was ordered to pay a fine of £340, with a £34 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £85.

The bench disqualified the defendant from the road for six months.

Court snaps

Daniel Buck, 24, of Adelphi Place, Preston, was given 12 weeks in prison suspended for a year after being found guilty of possessing a hunting knife in a public place, and must have mental health treatment and pay a £115 surcharge and £250 costs.

Anthony Ainsworth, 52, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was found guilty of stealing chocolate, going equipped for theft, and illegally disturbing waste at SITA in Chorley, and was given eight weeks suspended for a year.

Mark Carlisle, 31, of Stanley Place, Preston was given 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Jeynes, 37, of Church Street, Preston, was given a drug treatment order after admitting possessing heroin and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Vicky McQuaid, 33, of Hubert Place, Lancaster, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting stealing cash from The Music Room in Lancaster.

Jason Martin, 30, of Harewood, Astley Village, Chorley, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and given a rehabilitation activity after admitting stealing alcohol from Asda.

Charlotte Bailey, 37, of Eaves Green Road, Chorley, admits two frauds by applying for a credit card in a false name, and must pay a £85 victim surcharge and £500 compensation.

Javir Hull, 25, of Thompson Road, Denton, Manchester must pay a £420 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 compensation after admitting assaulting two men and being found guilty of driving without insurance or a licence.

Mark Bird, 36, of no fixed abode, was discharged for six months after admitting being disorderly.