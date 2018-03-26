Lancashire court listings - Monday, March 26, 2018

Here's this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Ear bite thug gets violence order

A man who smashed a bottle over a security officer’s head at a gaming arcade when he was asked to leave has been slapped with a Violent Offender Order by magistrates.

Scott Craig Wareing, 33, and currently of HMP Preston, where he is serving a 40 month jail term for wounding, was identified as a “qualifying offender” at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The hearing was told the victim was left with a two inch gash to his head.

Wareing must now not enter a designated area of Lancaster or contact named individuals.

The court found he acted in a manner which “was likely to cause relevant authorities to believe that the respondent poses a risk of violent harm to the public.”

In July 2017 whilst in HMP Garth, he attacked an inmate, biting off a piece of his ear, but his victim did not wish to make a complaint.

Burglar targeted staff rooms in theft

An intruder who sneaked into a staff room at a Lancaster firm and a public house to steal goods from employees has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Alexander James Rodgers, 42, of Westbourne Road, Lancaster, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench was told on January 29 he entered as a trespasser the staff room of Prudent FPA on Dalton Square Lancaster with intent to steal.

On January 27 he targeted the staff area of the Fibber’s public house and stole a laptop and £1,280 cash.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

He was ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

At the time he was on a prison licence with 18 months to run for similar offences, which aggravated the case the bench ruled.

Court snaps

Alice Heald, 21, of Waterloo Street, Chorley, was discharged for six months after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Hall, 45, of Chapel Street, Adlington, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting stealing steak and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Steven Parkinson, 35, of Austwick Road, Lancaster, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting stealing 12 bottles of Jack Daniels and must pay £200 compensation.

Anthony Marchment, 33, of Bellfield Road, Morecambe, was given 40 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian Gilbert, 39, of Cliff Street, Preston, must do 40 hours of unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending text messages and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Thomas McDowell, 50, of Edward Street, Lancaster, admits stealing perfume and must pay £40 compensation and £40 costs.

Andrew Colman, 28, of Hazel Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, was jailed for 48 weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order.

Peter Leedham, 58, of Market Street, Adlington, Chorley, was found guilty of assaulting a woman and must pay a £242 fine, £30 surcharge, and £310 costs.

Thomas Leedham, 36, of Thirlmere Avenue, Horwich, Bolton, was found guilty of assaulting a woman and must pay a £242 fine, £30 surcharge, and £310 costs.

Carl Thomas Richardson, 36, of Rose Lane, Holme Slack, Preston, was given nine weeks in jail suspended for a year after admitting making a threatening phone call to a man.